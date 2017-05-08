惠誉：销售保障型产品的公司从中国保险新规中受益最大

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing here HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜在的流动性风险。 中国风险导向偿付能力体系（偿二代）下的内含价值新规进一步区分了不同种类产品的价值，并鼓励保险公司增加长期的保障型产品的销售，以更好地实现价值增长。以销售保障型产 品为主的大型寿险公司的内含价值和新业务价值有所增长，因为利润释放较早。而主要销售保障成分较少的万能险的保险公司，内含价值和新业务价值则降低。 准备金贴现率基础利率曲线上调，这有助于缓和在当前低利率环境下长期传统型产品所需要的准备金。同时，在准备金贴现率综合溢价中引入逆周期因素，将会降低利率波动时准备金 的波动性。 惠誉认为，降低股权投资上限的监管要求抑制了保险公司采取“资产驱动型”的业务模式，并帮助保险公司避免潜在的利差损和资产-负债久期错配带来的风险。总体而言，由于股权 投资占比较低，新的监管规定对整个行业的影响较温和。 本报告《中国寿险监管规定进展：销售保障型产品的公司受益最大》请参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com或点击本新闻稿上方链接。 联系人： Mia Yang（杨敏） 分析师 +852 2263 9959 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 Joyce Huang（黄佳琪） 董事 +852 2263 9595 Terrence Wong（王长泰） 董事 +852 2263 9920 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 