惠譽：中國奢侈品市場回暖為零售商緩解了一定壓力

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 15 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年2月5日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018608">Fitch: China Luxury Pick-up Provides Some Relief to Retailers 惠譽評級表示，近期中國奢侈品消費回暖，可能促進國內百貨運營商和奢侈品零售商的銷售，其中包括金鷹商貿集團有限公司（BB-/負面）、亨得利控股有限公司（B+/評級展 望觀察負面）、和百盛商業集團有限公司（B-/負面），但可能不足以抵消消費模式轉變和來自新零售業態的競爭所造成的結構性問題的影響。 Coach、Swatch集團和LVMH集團等國際品牌的財報顯示，在度過中國反腐行動和消費者情緒低迷導致的長達數年的艱難期之後，中國的奢侈品消費開始回暖。2016 年第四季度Coach在大中華區的銷售額（按本地貨幣計算）增長6%，Swatch集團則表示，2016年11和12月以及2017年1月期間在中國大陸取得了“非常好的 增長”。惠譽認為，銷售額增長的原因包括房價上漲帶來財富效應、中國國內與國際市場的價差縮小、及對海外購買的限制。 過去幾年間中國的實體零售商處境艱難，面臨來自線下及線上日益激烈的競爭，以及消費模式的轉變，因為相比過去單純購買商品，現在中國的消費者更願意消費在餐飲娛樂、文化消 閑等的體驗。奢侈品消費的回升可能在一定程度上緩解這一情況，特別是對於金鷹和亨得利等中高端零售商。 奢侈品消費的回升還部分受到消費者海外消費回流的推動。例如，在多次恐怖襲擊事件後，媒體報導2016年赴法國旅遊的中國遊客數量下降逾20%。此外，強勢的日元也抑制了 中國遊客在日本的消費。自2016年下半年起，政府收緊了對海外代購和攜帶奢侈品入境的限制，這也使得中國居民更難將在國外購買的奢侈品帶回國內。 中國大部分奢侈品的價格仍然高於全球其他地區；但在政府對特定產品種類減稅，和主要奢侈品牌調整價格以縮小地區差價之後，價格差已經降低。譬如，雅詩蘭黛和愛茉莉等化妝品 品牌於2017年1月宣布降價2% - 20%。人民幣貶值也影響了海外購物對中國消費者的吸引力。 聯繫人： Yee Man Chin（陳以文） 董事 +852 2263 9696 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 Cathy Chao（趙凱欣） 聯席董事 +852 2263 9967 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 