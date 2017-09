August 5(Reuters) - BFW Liegenschaften AG

* Said on Monday it published preliminary H1 results

* Says it achieved good operating result in first half of 2014

* Says H1 net rental income of CHF 8.1 mln (PY: CHF 9.9 Mln)

* Says H1 EBIT of CHF 7.2 mln (PY: CHF 9.3 Mln)

