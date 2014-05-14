FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patisserie Valerie owner valued at 170 mln stg on AIM debut
May 14, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Patisserie Valerie owner valued at 170 mln stg on AIM debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) -

* Patisserie Holdings - announcement of placing price

* Pricing of its initial public offering by way of a conditional placing of 46,645,794 new and existing ordinary shares at 170 pence per share with institutional and other investors

* Based on the placing price, the market capitalisation of the company will be £170 million on admission to trading on the AIM Market

* Company has conditionally raised £32.8 million through the placing, the net proceeds of which will be used to repay the group’s existing outstanding senior debt and shareholder loans.

* In addition, the selling shareholders will receive gross proceeds of £46.5 million pursuant to the placing.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

