BRIEF-FCA bans former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses
May 1, 2014 / 9:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA bans former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Former UBS trader banned for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by Kweku Adoboli

* Found that Hughes is not a fit and proper person to perform functions in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised or exempt person

* Has banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by another trader Kweku Mawuli Adoboli

* Hughes made enquiries about umbrella’s size and influenced decisions about how it would be funded and used Further company coverage:

