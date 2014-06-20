FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury in jv with Dansk Supermarked to trial Netto stores in UK
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 20, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury in jv with Dansk Supermarked to trial Netto stores in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -

* In JV with Dansk Supermarked to trial Netto stores in UK

* The trial will consist of 15 Netto stores to be opened by the end of 2015

* If the trial proves successful, the next stage of the joint venture will see the new format rolled out across the country

* Each partner’s initial investment in the joint venture will be £12.5 million, and given start-up costs, each partner expects to incur a post-tax loss in the region of £5-10 million up to 31 March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

