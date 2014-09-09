FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK teams up with UK, SA research councils to tackle non-communicable diseases in Africa
#Healthcare
September 9, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK teams up with UK, SA research councils to tackle non-communicable diseases in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gsk joins with research councils in uk and south africa to tackle non communicable diseases in africa

* Announced a £5m collaboration with uk and south african medical research councils, to support much-needed research into non-communicable diseases (ncds) in africa

* It will be used to support researchers from south african institutions conducting research projects in ncds, aligned with objectives of gsk’s africa ncd open lab.

* Gsk will also commit a further £4m to support successful proposals for ncd research from selected countries elsewhere in sub-saharan africa Further company coverage:

