Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shun Tak Holdings Ltd

* Says its China subsidiary, Shun Tak Development (China) Limited, forms JV with Perennial Hengqin Investment Group Pte. Ltd for commercial property project worth 263 million yuan ($43.46 million) in Hengqin Zhuhai

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vuf85v

