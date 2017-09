May 30 (Reuters) - XiAn Aero-Engine Plc

* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 229.2 million shares at 13.92 yuan ($2.23)per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/reg79v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)