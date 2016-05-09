FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing to fully acquire Le Vision Pictures and raise 5 bln yuan
May 9, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing to fully acquire Le Vision Pictures and raise 5 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :

* Says it to issue 164,870,163 A shares at 41.37 yuan per share and pay 2,979,320,442 yuan in exchange for 100 pct stake in Le Vision Pictures

* Says total acquisition price is 9.8 billion yuan

* Says it to issue new shares through private placement to raise up to 5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBWR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
