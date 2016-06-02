FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arata to issue 6 bln yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants
June 2, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arata to issue 6 bln yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Arata Corp :

* Says it will issue 1st series unsecured denominated convertible corporate bonds worth 6 billion yen with no interest rate, through public offering

* Says face value of 100 mln yen and issue price at 102.5 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says subscription date and payment date are not determined yet

* Says proceeds to be invested in facilities

* Says SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is the main underwriter

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CmI20d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

