BRIEF-SoftBank Group and unit to tender 248.3 mln shares of GungHo Online Entertainment
June 6, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SoftBank Group and unit to tender 248.3 mln shares of GungHo Online Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says the company’s associate GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (GungHo) implemented a tender offer on June 3

* Says the company and its subsidiary SoftBank Corp. entered into agreement with GungHo to tender a total of 248.3 million shares, representing 23.5 percent stake, at 294 yen per share

* Says the company and SoftBank Corp. are totally holding 25.8 percent stake in GungHo currently

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/z0DLFh; goo.gl/X8HJDY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
