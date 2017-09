Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA :

* Reported Q4 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($380,673) versus 1.1 million zlotys last year

* Q4 operating profit was 255,305 zlotys versus a loss of 35,610 zlotys last year

* Q4 net profit was 214,407 zlotys versus a loss of 86,503 zlotys last year

