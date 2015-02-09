FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banca Popolare dell Etruria e del Lazio signs agreement with unions about its reorganization and staff reductions
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Banca Popolare dell Etruria e del Lazio signs agreement with unions about its reorganization and staff reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9(Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell Etruria e del Lazio Sc :

* Reported on Saturday it has signed an agreement with trade unions concerning program for reduction in personnel costs and reduction of staff amounting to 410 FTE (full time employment)

* The program also includes reduction of company’s network closing of 30 branches and reshaping the organization of other branches) and efficiencies in company’s management structures with aim of savings of around one fourth of total personnel costs

