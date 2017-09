Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investment Fund Managers SA :

* Said on Friday it reported Q4 revenue of 1.1 million zlotys ($299,523) versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q4 operating profit was 298,123 zlotys versus 271,076 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q4 net profit was 437,999 zlotys versus 200,835 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 EBITDA was 436,431 zlotys versus 345,673 zlotys a year ago

