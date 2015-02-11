FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle receives EUR 30 mln due under settlement offer
February 11, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Seat Pagine Gialle receives EUR 30 mln due under settlement offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Announced on Tuesday it had received payment of entire sum of 30 million euros ($33.95 million) due under the settlement offer approved by the shareholders’ meeting held on Jan. 27

* Said it intends to use this influx of additional liquidity to support development of its business over medium/long-term, including investments in innovative start-ups in local communications sector

$1 = 0.8835 euros Gdynia Newsroom

