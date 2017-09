Feb 11(Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue of 331.9 million euros ($375.51 million), up 5.9 pct compared to 313.5 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 160.1 million euros, up 5.6% compared to 151.5 million euros in 2013, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 48.2 pct

* Expected dividend distribution of approximately 40 million euros

