FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanitec Corp applies for delisting following Geberit AG public offer
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanitec Corp applies for delisting following Geberit AG public offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sanitec Corp :

* Said on Wednesday it decided to apply for delisting of the Sanitec shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

* The last day of trading in the shares will be notified when Sanitec has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm

* On Feb. 3 Geberit AG (Geberit) announced that the public offer to the shareholders of Sanitec has been accepted to such extent that Geberit holds 99.27 pct of the shares and votes in Sanitec

* Geberit also announced that they intend to request compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority shares in the company

* Based on the above, the board of directors of Sanitec considers that it is no longer justified for the company to remain listed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.