FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Everest Investments to issue series F and G shares
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Everest Investments to issue series F and G shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Everest Investments SA :

* Said on Wednesday it resolved to issue up to 400,000 series F shares and up to 235,296 series G shares of nominal value 1 zlotys per share each

* Series F shares have issue price of 5 zlotys per share and series G shares 4.25 zlotys per share

* Series F and G shares will be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive rights

* Series F and G shares will be eligible for dividend from FY 2014

* Series F and G shares will be subscribed for by July 30, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7095 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.