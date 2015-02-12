BRIEF-Everest Investments to issue series F and G shares

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Everest Investments SA :
* Said on Wednesday it resolved to issue up to 400,000 series F shares and up to 235,296 series G shares of nominal value 1 zlotys per share each
* Series F shares have issue price of 5 zlotys per share and series G shares 4.25 zlotys per share
* Series F and G shares will be offered via private subscription without pre-emptive rights
* Series F and G shares will be eligible for dividend from FY 2014
* Series F and G shares will be subscribed for by July 30, 2015
