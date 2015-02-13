FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-iCom Vision Holding to be sold to Unicorn Systems; publishes Q4 results
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 13, 2015 / 5:43 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-iCom Vision Holding to be sold to Unicorn Systems; publishes Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - iCom Vision Holding as :

* Said on Thursday Q4 EBITDA was negative at 65,000 czech crowns ($2,690) versus positive 640,000 czech crowns last year

* Q4 net loss was 66,000 czech crowns versus profit of 501,000 czech crowns last year

* Q4 revenue was 0 czech crowns versus 2.2 million czech crowns last year

* There were no business activities in Q4

* Given the results of its performance for the year 2013, to cover the loss from the previous years, company’s board of directors decided to sell company’s business

* General meeting of shareholders approves an agreement to sell company to Unicorn Systems as, for 1.5 million czech crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 24.1290 Czech crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.