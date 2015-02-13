BRIEF-iCom Vision Holding to be sold to Unicorn Systems; publishes Q4 results

Feb 13 (Reuters) - iCom Vision Holding as :

* Said on Thursday Q4 EBITDA was negative at 65,000 czech crowns ($2,690) versus positive 640,000 czech crowns last year

* Q4 net loss was 66,000 czech crowns versus profit of 501,000 czech crowns last year

* Q4 revenue was 0 czech crowns versus 2.2 million czech crowns last year

* There were no business activities in Q4

* Given the results of its performance for the year 2013, to cover the loss from the previous years, company’s board of directors decided to sell company’s business

* General meeting of shareholders approves an agreement to sell company to Unicorn Systems as, for 1.5 million czech crowns

