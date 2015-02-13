FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AS Roma completes 175 million euros refinancing transaction
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 13, 2015 / 7:23 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AS Roma completes 175 million euros refinancing transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13(Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Thursday completion of the refinancing transaction of 175 million euros ($199.9 million) through the execution of a senior secured facility led by Goldman Sachs as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner

* The transaction aimed at the refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the AS Roma SpA and the consequent reorganization of the activities concerning the management and exploitation of the “AS Roma” trademark and its derivations has been successfully concluded

$1 = 0.8754 euros Gdynia Newsroom

