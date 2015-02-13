BRIEF-AS Roma completes 175 million euros refinancing transaction

Feb 13(Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Thursday completion of the refinancing transaction of 175 million euros ($199.9 million) through the execution of a senior secured facility led by Goldman Sachs as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner

* The transaction aimed at the refinancing of the existing indebtedness of the AS Roma SpA and the consequent reorganization of the activities concerning the management and exploitation of the “AS Roma” trademark and its derivations has been successfully concluded

