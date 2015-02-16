FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eurazeo in exclusive discussions for minority interest in InVivo NSA
February 16, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eurazeo in exclusive discussions for minority interest in InVivo NSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces “Union InVivo” with “InVivo NSA” in the headline.)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SA :

* Reported on Sunday it has entered into exclusive discussions with Union InVivo, with a view to purchasing a minority interest as part of a capital increase involving InVivo NSA

* InVivo NSA has five business lines, including complete feed (including domestic animals), premix, ingredients and additives, animal health, and laboratories Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1v3bN3c Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

