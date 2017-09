May 19 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc

* FY adjusted profit before tax up 6 percent to 52.2 million stg

* Fy reported revenue up 14 percent to 994.9 million stg

* Recommended final dividend of 22 pence, up 7 percent

* FY adjusted operating margins at 5.4 percent versus 5.7 percent last year