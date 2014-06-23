BRIEF-Colruyt Group FY operating profit falls 5.3 pct

June 23 (Reuters) -

* The board of directors has decided to propose an unchanged gross dividend of eur 1,00 per share to the general meeting of shareholders

* Profit for the financial year 349,8 mln euro

* expect that the economy and the consumer confidence will not recover in the short term and we expect that the fierce competition and price pressure will continue

* FY revenue 8.652,0 mln euro

* FY operating profit 5,3% lower than last year.

* 4.1% revenue growth in a highly competitive and promotional market Further company coverage: ))