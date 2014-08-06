FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press says H1 underlying pretax profit rises 188.5 pct
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014

BRIEF-Johnston Press says H1 underlying pretax profit rises 188.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) -

* H1 operating profit from continuing operations 28.3 million stg versus 27.3 million stg

* H1 revenue 135.8 million stg

* Profit before tax from continuing operations 6.1 million stg versus 2.1 million stg

* Digital advertising grew 23.4% to £14.1m

* Total audiences in june have grown to 25.6m monthly users across our print and digital platforms, representing 14.3% year on year growth

* Underlying newspaper sales revenue decline rate is stable at 4.0%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

