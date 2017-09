August 15 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Said on Wednesday Q2 net revenue amounted to DKK 1.73 billion vs DKK 1.04 billion

* Said Q2 EBITDA amounted to DKK 395 million vs DKK 189 million

* Said previously announced 2014 earnings outlook is adjusted upwards

* Sees 2014 net revenue of DKK 5.95-6.10 billion

* Sees 2014 EBITDA of DKK 1.09-1.14 billion

* Sees 2014 EBIT of DKK 790-840 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: