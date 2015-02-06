BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom changes name of its brand to Masmovil

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Thursday it would change its trading code to MAS from ICOM as of Feb. 9 and its short name Masmovil will be used on Spain’s Alternative Equity Market (MAB) and in the media

* The change is a result of a new corporate identity of Masmovil group, under which Masmovil becomes the main brand of the company and the Ibercom brand will be no longer used on the market

* The company’s name Masmovil Ibercom SA will remain unchanged

