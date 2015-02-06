FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom changes name of its brand to Masmovil
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 6, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom changes name of its brand to Masmovil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Said on Thursday it would change its trading code to MAS from ICOM as of Feb. 9 and its short name Masmovil will be used on Spain’s Alternative Equity Market (MAB) and in the media

* The change is a result of a new corporate identity of Masmovil group, under which Masmovil becomes the main brand of the company and the Ibercom brand will be no longer used on the market

* The company’s name Masmovil Ibercom SA will remain unchanged

Source text: bit.ly/1IeWpqr

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

