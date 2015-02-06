FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ossur Q4 EBITDA up 7 pct to USD 26 million
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 6, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ossur Q4 EBITDA up 7 pct to USD 26 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ossur hf :

* Said on Thursday Q4 sales $129 million versus $128 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA $26 million versus $24 million year ago

* Q4 net profit $15 million versus $14 million year ago

* Proposes cash dividend of 0.12 Danish crown per share for 2014

* Sees total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct in 2015 and organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin to be in the renge of 20-21 pct of sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.