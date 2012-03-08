FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK raises 29.9 mln euros in CO2 permit sale
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 6 years

UK raises 29.9 mln euros in CO2 permit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Britain raised 29.9 million euros ($39.2 million) on Thursday by auctioning 3.5 million spot European Union carbon permits at 8.55 euros a tonne each, the UK Debt Management Office said.

The auction was 4.61 times over-subscribed, with a total of 16.15 million bids received, it said.

Britain has generated a total of 1.38 billion euros in carbon auction revenue since it started the process in November 2008. It will sell a further 12 million carbon permits between May 10 and July 5. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.