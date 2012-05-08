L.A. CARBOB gasoline gains on Chevron refinery work-trade

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Los Angeles ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline differentials jumped 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday on news of unplanned flaring at Chevron Corp’s 265,500 barrels-per-day refinery in El Segundo, California, where planned work is ongoing, traders said.

Differentials for May CARBOB climbed to 37 cents per gallon over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange after finishing at about 25 cents over on Monday, traders said.

Chevron reported unplanned flaring at the El Segundo refinery on Monday in a filing with California pollution regulators.