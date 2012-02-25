FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-India's Kingfisher gets $163.5 mln in investment offers-paper
February 25, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-India's Kingfisher gets $163.5 mln in investment offers-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Eliminates typo in lead para)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - India’s debt-laden Kingfisher Airlines Ltd has received recapitalisation offers worth 8 billion rupees ($163.5 million) from two Indian investors, the Times of India said on Saturday, citing the carrier’s Chairman Vijay Mallya.

The investors would get a combined 24 percent stake in the airline if the deal succeeds, the report said citing Mallya.

Desperately strapped for cash, Kingfisher stands on the brink of collapse after nearly a week of flight cancellations and resignations by dozens of its pilots.

Kingfisher has not turned a profit since it was founded in 2005 and is carrying a debt burden of at least $1.3 billion.

Its revenue has been in decline since the end of last year. Staff are not being paid and tax bills remain outstanding.

“There’s a deal offer from two Indian investors to recapitalise. We have their termsheets,” the report quoted Mallya as saying.

“They are large investors and I would leave it there.”

Valued about $245.4 million by the stock market, shares in Kingfisher Airlines fell 4.35 percent on Friday to 24.20 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.

$1 = 48.9 rupees Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane

