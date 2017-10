SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Friday as sentiment was boosted by the European Central Bank’s cut in interest rates to an all-time low 0.5 percent, with gains in automakers and brokerages helping.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.43 percent at 1,965.71 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)