TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp will slash capital investment by 20 percent to roughly 250 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in the year to March 2013 in an attempt to return to profit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The consumer electronics maker has forecast a net loss of about 780 billion yen in the fiscal year ended March 2012 hit by a slump in television sales. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)