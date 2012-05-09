FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire-hit Wyoming refinery still operating-Sinclair
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Fire-hit Wyoming refinery still operating-Sinclair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Sinclair Oil Corp’s 80,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, was operating on Wednesday after a flash fire in a unit injured four workers on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“The refinery remains in operation,” Sinclair spokesman Clint Ensign said, declining to say whether the plant was running at reduced rates or if the affected gas recovery unit was shut.

He said the four workers remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

Ensign also said the plant’s alkylation unit was not affected. Sinclair Police Chief Jeff Sanders had said the fire was on the alky unit.

The company had said the fire caused “little to no damage” to the refinery.

Canadian heavy crude prices weakened further on Wednesday as the Sinclair refinery incident exacerbated fallout from a coker unit at Imperial Oil Ltd’s 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.