Turkey tightens guidance on 2041 tap to T+160bp area (+/-5BP)
December 4, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Turkey tightens guidance on 2041 tap to T+160bp area (+/-5BP)

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey (Ba1/BB/BBB-) has tightened guidance on the tap of its 6% January 2041 note to 160bp over US Treasuries, plus or minus 5bp, according to a market source. Books were set to go subject at 15.00GMT.

The sovereign was heard eyeing a size of USD1bn, according to banking sources quoted by Reuters. Guidance was previously in the UST+165bp area for the deal, which is today’s business.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBS are the leads on the transaction. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)

