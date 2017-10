LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey, rated Ba1/BB/BBB- has launched a USD1bn tap of its 6% January 2041 bond at a spread of 158bp over US Treasuries, according to a source.

The sovereign had tightened price guidance for the issue to a spread of 160bp plus or minus 5bp over US Treasuries from an initial 165bp over.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and RBS are the leads on the transaction.