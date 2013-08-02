CORRECTED-New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

(Corrected issue amount from 200 mln euro to 100 mln euro)

Aug 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 1.30 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB2HH7

