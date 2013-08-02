FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
#Corrections News
August 2, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrected issue amount from 200 mln euro to 100 mln euro)

Aug 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2019

Coupon 1.30 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB2HH7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

