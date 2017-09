Nov 11 (Reuters) - 01cyberaton SA :

* Signs a sale and delivery contract with IBCW Sp. z o.o. K.A.

* The contract is for sale and delivery of installation elements at the construction site of the Photovoltaic Power Station in Guja, Poland