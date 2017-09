Oct 2 (Reuters) - 01Cyberaton SA :

* Says signs 100 contracts for photovoltaic installation for households of the total capacity of over 0.67 MW

* Says the revenue from the contracted works is over 4,290,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)