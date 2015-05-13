O2 CR Q1 profit doubles as revenue turns to growth, costs drop

PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile telecommunications operator O2 Czech Republic posted on Wednesday a 106 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, driven by revenue growth as well as lower costs and business growth in Slovakia.

The company, majority-owned by Czech investment group PPF, said net profit reached 1.15 billion Czech crowns ($47.07 million).

O2 CR had told the market in April it would significantly outperform expectations at the time. But the results still beat the average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts which saw net profit up 72 percent to 957 million crowns ($39.27 million), from 558 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to 11.16 billion, reversing declines in previous quarters, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 25.6 percent to 4.33 billion.

The company will spin off its infrastructure assets into a new unlisted firm CETIN on June 1.

Shareholders who voted against the split will have right to sell their shares for a price expected around 150 per share, to be determined by an audit.

The legacy O2 will keep the customers, services as well as switches and frequencies, and will remain listed on the Prague Stock Exchange.

The stock closed down 3.1 percent at 208 crowns on Tuesday. ($1 = 24.4330 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)