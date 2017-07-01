The U.S. Labor Department cannot force employers who pay at
least the federal minimum wage to share gratuities with their
workers, a federal appeals court said on Friday in a decision
that deepens a circuit split.
A three-judge panel of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals invalidated a Labor Department regulation that
says all tips “are property of the employee,” regardless of how
much the employees receive in regular wages. The San
Francisco-based 9th Circuit had upheld the same regulation last
year in a separate case, but the U.S. Supreme Court has been
asked by the National Restaurant Association and others to
review that ruling.
