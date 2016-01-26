FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department's coal dust rules survive industry challenge
January 26, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Labor Department's coal dust rules survive industry challenge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 26 -

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected attempts to invalidate a Labor Department 2014 rule limiting miners’ exposure to respirable coal dust and to block the implementation of later phases of the rule, including one that takes effect next week.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied separate petitions filed on behalf of mine operators led by Ohio-based Murray Energy Corp and by industry groups led by the National Mining Association, which challenged the substance of the rule as well as the way in which it was adopted by the Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K839bk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
