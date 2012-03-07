FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1Malaysia group acquires Tanjong Energy for $2.8 bln
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 7, 2012 / 7:37 AM / in 6 years

1Malaysia group acquires Tanjong Energy for $2.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Wednesday it acquired Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan’s Tanjong Energy Holdings Sdn Bhd for 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.81 billion)

The government-owned strategic development company said it signed a definitive agreement last Friday on the equity purchase, and that the transaction is now subject to customary financing and regulatory approvals.

“The acquisition signals the first step towards fulfilling 1MDB’s strategic intent towards fulfilling the country’s long-term energy security,” 1MDB CEO Shahrol Halmi said in a statement.

$1 = 3.0250 Malaysian ringgits Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.