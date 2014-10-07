FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB set to gain $1 bln loan to refinance debt -Basis Point
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB set to gain $1 bln loan to refinance debt -Basis Point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state fund 1MDB is close to signing a $1 billion one-year loan to refinance group debt ahead of an initial public offering (IPO) of its power business, Basis Point reported citing sources.

Six banks have participated in the financing, including Deutsche Bank which led the deal, sources said.

The loan will give 1MDB more time to prepare for the IPO which is seeking to raise more than $3 billion, sources said.

1MDB officials were not immediately available to comment.

1MDB, seen as a cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private investment vehicle, is struggling with a debt burden exceeding $11 billion.

Basis Point is a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of IFR/Basis Point; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
