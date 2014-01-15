FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1MDB invites banks to pitch for roles for power assets IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

1MDB invites banks to pitch for roles for power assets IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has invited investment banks to pitch for advisory roles in an initial public offering (IPO) ranging between $1 billion to $2 billion involving its power assets, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Banks received the request for proposals this week, one of the sources told Reuters.

The IPO would include power plants that 1MDB acquired from gaming-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd, Malaysia’s second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, and the royal family in central Negri Sembilan state.

Reporting by S. Anuradha, Saeed Azhar and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.