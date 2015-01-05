Malaysian state investor 1MDB appoints new president, CEO steps down

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) appointed Arul Kanda as its new president and group executive director after the firm’s chief executive Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman resigned.

Mohd Hazem will step down as managing director and chief executive and member of the board of directors as part of a transition plan, 1MDB said in a statement.

A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private investment vehicle, 1MDB is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. But it has been criticised for its debt burden, investment decisions as well as high fees paid to Goldman Sachs for handling its bond issues.

Arul previously ran Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s investment banking and corporate finance division and will start at 1MDB immediately.

1MDB will also undertake a “strategic review to explore and determine a course of action for it to maximize returns for its shareholders,” it said.