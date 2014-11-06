FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysian state investor 1MDB sinks to a loss on borrowing costs
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysian state investor 1MDB sinks to a loss on borrowing costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fell into the red in the last financial year, hit by an increase in borrowing costs - in a weak set of accounts ahead of a planned $3 billion IPO for its power assets.

The fund is expected to formally file for the IPO in the near future, bankers have said, as it seeks to cut down on the more than $11 billion in debt it has racked up with its power plant purchases.

A cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private investment vehicle, the fund is chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. But it has been heavily criticised for its debt burden, investment decisions as well as high fees paid to Goldman Sachs for handling its bond issues.

In the year ended in March, net losses came to 665.4 million ringgit ($200 million), compared with a profit of 778.2 million ringgit a year earlier.

Separate accounts for 1MDB Energy Ltd, the unit which will be listed, have yet to be filed for the last financial year.

The IPO plans have been delayed several times, according to bankers, as the fund has had to restructure loans and as it bidded - ultimately successfully - to build a new domestic coal-fired power plant. (1 US dollar = 3.3340 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.