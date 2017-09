Dec 19 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says it’s unit Phyture Biotech SL launches a capital increase of 950,000 euros

* Offer is oversubscribed

* Participates in capital increase with a contribution of 200,000 euros in order to keep 21 percent stake in Phyture Biotech

Source text: bit.ly/1zFpcOF

