TRLPC: US loan volume sank in Q1 as refis faded, regulations bit

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. syndicated loan issuance sank to a two and a half-year low in the first quarter, as fewer companies refinanced debt and banks kept a lid on deals that regulators consider risky.

Companies borrowed $350 billion in the syndicated loan market so far this year, down 27 percent from around $480 billion in last year’s first quarter, even with mergers and acquisitions heating up, according to Thomson Reuters LPC. M&A was concentrated in the investment grade sector.

Lower-rated companies tapped the leveraged loan market for about $126 billion, a 57 percent plunge from a year earlier to a three-year low. At $56 billion, leveraged loan refinancing was the lowest since the end of 2011.

Refinancing volume dropped after companies cut borrowing costs in droves last year. Intensified oversight by regulators looking to rein in high-risk lending also put a ceiling on leveraged loan issuance, bankers and investors agree.

“Loan volumes are off fairly dramatically,” said Peter Toal, head of leveraged finance syndicate at Barclays in New York. Among driving factors, “M&A volume is a little lower than what we would have expected, and the deals that have happened, with a couple of exceptions, have mostly been corporate to corporate.”

Corporations, flush with cash and able to offset high purchase prices with synergies, are bidding aggressively for other corporations, often nudging out private equity buyers.

Leveraged M&A financings slid to $55 billion in the first quarter from $70.7 billion in the fourth quarter and $62.8 billion in the first quarter last year.

The volume of sponsored loans, backing leveraged buyouts by private equity firms, slumped to $47.7 billion in the first quarter from $138 billion a year earlier.

This year’s large buyouts included specialty retailer PetSmart Inc, home and alternative site infusion services provider Walgreens Infusion Services, networking company Riverbed Technology Inc, construction materials provider Hanson Building Products IPO-HNBP.N, metal component maker Dynacast and investment advisory services company American Beacon Advisors.

“Loan volumes are lighter than last year, but the last two or three years in a historical context have been hugely robust years,” Toal noted. “This year will remain robust unless rates really start spiking, which I don’t expect. We expect another year of healthy new issues, though maybe not a record.”

First-quarter lending was also clearly biased toward new transactions rather than on cutting rates and extending maturities on existing loans. New-money deals accounted for 40 percent of syndicated lending, a six-year high.

Investment grade lending, which tends to be less busy in the first and third quarters, saw $42 billion of M&A. That was well below $80.8 billion in the fourth quarter, but up sharply from $19.2 billion in last year’s first quarter.

Regulations Curb Risk-Taking

Lenders regulated by the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp used less leverage in underwriting large corporate buyouts, after the regulators clamped down on risk-taking and stepped up scrutiny of leveraged lending late last year.

Total leverage for large buyouts announced in the first quarter averaged 5.99 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the lowest since 5.80 times in the same quarter two years ago.

Regulators finalized leveraged lending guidance in March 2013 to avert systemic risks, and have been trying to get lenders they oversee to avoid deals with leverage above 6.0 times.

The ratio was 6.52 times in the fourth quarter, and as high as 7.4 times in the second quarter of 2007 before the financial crisis.

“Leveraged lending guidance is real and it is impacting bankers’ behavior as well as private equity sponsors,” said Joseph Lynch, co-portfolio manager of the Neuberger Berman Floating-Rate Income Fund in Chicago.

“Private equity sponsors have been told by the banks that they’re up against this restriction, and that is making sponsors even less likely to bring deals to the banks that would be outside of the approved framework and it’s definitely limiting what they’re bidding on,” he added.

Many strategists, bankers and regulators have said that rather than eliminating risk, the leveraged lending guidance pushes these transactions to lenders outside of the purview of the Fed, the OCC and the FDIC.

“Leverage levels are down a little bit from the peak they reached last year, though are still pretty healthy and are above where they were two years ago,” said Lawrence Golub, chief executive officer of Golub Capital. “This (drop) is direct evidence that the leveraged loan regs have had an impact.”

Borrowers nonetheless still have access to highly leveraged financing, he stressed, even as large regulated lenders become more conservative.

“There’s plenty of capital from unregulated entities available for good borrowers and the shortage only happens when people want to go significantly above 6.0 times total leverage,” Golub said.

Investors also remain eager to participate in highly leveraged loans, looking to beef up returns.

With demand overshadowing supply, particularly from collateralized loan obligation (CLO) funds, secondary loan prices are rising. The average bid in the SMi100, the 100 most widely held loans, closed at 98.62 on Monday, up from 97.75 at year-end.

“If there’s demand for loans, bankers tend to create supply,” said Lynch. “If you continue to see significant CLO issuance, and potentially inflows into loan funds, then even with leveraged lending guidelines we’ll probably see more opportunistic transactions like refinancings and recapitalizations.” (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)