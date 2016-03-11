FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-MidFirst Bank and 1st Century Bank to merge
March 11, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-MidFirst Bank and 1st Century Bank to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to add dropped word ‘1st’) March 10 (Reuters) - 1st Century Bancshares Inc : * Oklahoma City-based Midfirst Bank and Los Angeles-based 1st Century Bank announce agreement to merge * Says deal for $11.22 per share * Merger, expected to close in second half of 2016, has been approved by boards of directors of both banks and holding companies * 1st century Bancshares Chairman Alan Rothenberg will serve as chairman of 1st Century Bank unit and Jason Dinapoli to lead unit as CEO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

